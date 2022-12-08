FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Attorneys for a former Fort Lauderdale Police officer accused of crossing the line during a Black Lives Matter protest cross-examined witnesses as they made their case in court.

7News cameras on Thursday captured Fort Lauderdale Police road patrol officer Michael Bernde as he described the circumstances leading up to the May 31, 2020 confrontation.

“There was a crowd there. They seemed to be very agitated, very upset. It happened very quickly,” he said.

Pohorence’s defense attorney is hoping to prove his client acted reasonably when he shoved a demonstrator who was kneeling and had her hands up.

“I waved Officer Pohorence over,” said Bernde.

Radio transmissions played in court captured another officer calling for backup.

“I’m completely surrounded. Jump on my car, send me a unit,” the officer said.

“Who’s that? Whose voice is that?” asked an attorney.

“It’s Officer Hayes,” said Bernde.

“OK, and she’s the one asking for backup assistance,” said the attorney.

“Correct,” said Bernde.

Bernde said Pohorence responded.

“I was telling him, ‘We have to move the crowd back. We have to move them away from the crowd. We’ve got to move them back,'” said Bernde.

That’s when Pohorence shoved the protester, but attorneys said the demonstrator, Jada Servance, raised her left hand in the direction of the officer’s waist, and he was just making sure she couldn’t reach his weapon.

The attorney added that Pohorence was in a vulnerable position.

“He’s surrounded, and there’s another officer there that’s surrounded, too,” said Bernde.

“Right, so is that a dangerous position for an officer,” said the attorney.

“Of course. You can’t control what’s behind you,” said Bernde.

But state prosecutors said Servance did not pose a threat. Her family agreed.

Pohorence has been charged with misdemeanor battery.

“A first-degree misdemeanor, to me, it’s just not severe enough,” said Danielle Casey, Servance’s mother. “[My daughter] and a few other protesters had already wandered in, on their knees with their hands raised. [Pohorence] walked into the crowd, turned around and then shoved her.”

Pohorence has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the trial. He is expected to take the stand on Friday.

