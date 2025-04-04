FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Attorney General, alongside multiple agencies announced a series of arrests in several cold case crimes.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was joined by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, members of BSO’s Cold Case Homicide Unit and Gang Investigations Task Force, the FBI, U.S. Border Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies in Fort Lauderdale regarding the arrests and prosecutions of three MS-13 members that were residing in South Florida illegally.

According to BSO, the arrests of Jose Ezequiel Gamez-Maravilla, Hugo Adiel Bermudez-Martinez, and Wilber Rosendo Navarro-Escobar are in connection to four gang-related cold case homicides that occurred in Broward and Palm Beach Counties in 2014 and 2015.

These suspects are now facing first degree murder charges and they are the last of nine defendants to be taken into custody. Their arrest is apart of a larger operation called ‘Operation Shadow of the Beast’.

Bondi began the conference by addressing the victim’s families and their time of mourning.

“To our victim’s families first we met with them earlier, thank you for being here. And we’re so sorry and as Sheriff Tony said your victim was not just sitting there in a box of papers. They are a victim and that’s why they have spent a decade finding some of these people who have killed your loved ones,” said Bondi. “We’re very sorry for your lost and I know you have to relive this and thank you for being here today, so sorry you’re going through this.”

One such case resulted in the forensic excavation and recovery of a victim in Oakland Park several years later in Oct. 2021.

Officials described the violent attack done to one of the victims.

“The victim in this case was brutally murdered. Stabbed approximately 100 times by multiple gang members before getting shot in the head. He suffered a warning to all criminals. We don’t care how long, where you go. We will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” said Bondi.

This announcement comes only one week after the Attorney General announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man, believed to be one of the gang’s top three leaders in the US, in Virginia.

“America is safer today because one of the top domestic terrorists in MS-13 is off the street,” US Attorney General Pam Bondi said at the time. “This has been an ongoing directive of President Trump. His directive to me, when I became Attorney General of the United States, was very simple: ‘Keep America safe; make America safe again,’ and that’s what these men and women have been doing tirelessly, every single day since Donald Trump took office.”

During the first 50 days of Trump’s presidency, the Department of Homeland Security has reported that ICE has arrested over 1100 criminals and gang members, with around 39 of them suspected to be gang members.

