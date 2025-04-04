FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Attorney General, alongside multiple agencies, is set to hold a press conference in South Florida, announcing a series of arrests in several cold case crimes.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is set to be joined by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, members of BSO’s Cold Case Homicide Unit and Gang Investigations Task Force, the FBI, U.S. Border Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies to make an announcement in Fort Lauderdale regarding the arrests and prosecutions of several MS-13 members in South Florida.

According to BSO, these arrests are in connection to four gang-related cold case homicides that occurred in Broward and Palm Beach Counties in 2014 and 2015.

One such case resulted in the forensic excavation and recovery of a victim in Oakland several years later in Oct. 2021.

This announcement comes only one week after the Attorney General announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man, believed to be one of the gang’s top 3 leaders in the US, in Virginia.

“America is safer today because one of the top domestic terrorists in MS-13 is off the street,” US Attorney General Pam Bondi said at the time. “This has been an ongoing directive of President Trump. His directive to me, when I became Attorney General of the United States, was very simple: ‘Keep America safe; make America safe again,’ and that’s what these men and women have been doing tirelessly, every single day since Donald Trump took office.”

Officials have yet to confirm the specific details surrounding the cases, but are set to make an announcement later Friday morning.

