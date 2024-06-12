SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sergeant Daniel Rodriguez of the Sunrise Police Department voluntarily turned himself into Broward County Main Jail following an arrest warrant issued due to a comprehensive criminal investigation conducted by the department.

SPD said that probable cause was established for charges including written/electronic threats to kill and/or do bodily harm, threats of extortion, and tampering with evidence.

Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave at the outset of the investigation, during which his police-issued firearm, badge, identification, and patrol vehicle were confiscated.

Chief Ransone said he informed Rodriguez of his intent to place him on administrative leave without pay.

The Sunrise Police Department holds our members to the highest standards of conduct, and any actions which violate public trust are taken extremely seriously,” the Sunrise Police Department said in a news release. “The actions demonstrated by Rodriguez do not reflect the mission, vision, and core values of the men and women of the Sunrise Police Department Sunrise Police Department

Michael Gottlieb, Rodriguez’s attorney, said it’s all a case of retaliation for his client reporting suspected misconduct within the department.

“My client saw a wrong being committed in his police department and tried to right it,” said Gottlieb.

Rodriguez claims a lieutenant in the department’s Internal Affairs Office removed evidence from a suspected marijuana grow house years ago. The evidence is an antique fire alarm bell.

Instead of logging it and turning it in, he said the lieutenant hung it inside the police department.

“My client became aware of this. My client reported it to the State Attorney’s Office and my client reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Ever since then, my client who was really truly doing the right thing as a law enforcement officer in reporting a theft. My client has been the victim of a retaliatory fashion, been the victim of allegations that he has committed a crime,” said Gottlieb.

On Jan. 22, Feb. 16, and March 2, 2024, the former sergeant made threats to kill and do bodily injury to the victim.

The victim is believed to be the Internal Affairs Lieutenant he tried reporting and one other person.

“There are texts with he and a friend of his where he indicated words to the effect ‘I should kill them’ because they got him suspended, they got him punished. That is just venting,” said Gottlieb.

That alleged taking of the fire bell, according to the warrant, was Rodriguez’s attempt at extortion.

Investigators claim Rodriguez’s complaint “was made maliciously.”

“The fire bell was taken — you’ve seen pictures of it. Both in the crime scene and on the walls of the police department. And I think the matter should have been handled internally in terms of reprimanding the lieutenant who took the property,” said Gottlieb.

Rodriguez plans to fight the charges, according to his attorney.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.