Attempted murder suspect arrested in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have stopped a suspect wanted for attempted murder.

Detectives seized six firearms after arresting the suspect in Pompano Beach, Wednesday.

Christopher Lindsey was wanted for the shooting of a man earlier this month.

Lindsey faces charges of attempted murder, criminal mischief and discharging a firearm in public.

He’s currently being held in the Broward County Jail.

