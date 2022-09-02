OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An Oakland Park gas station’s ATM was damaged during a robbery attempt.

Officials said a man tried to break into the machine at the Mobil station along Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday night.

The clerk on duty said no money was taken, but he did manage to snap a picture of the would-be crook in action. The subjects is seen holding a pair of pliers and a hammer.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at around 10 p.m.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.