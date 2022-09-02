OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they have the man responsible for trying to rip-off an ATM,

They found the man, 39-year-old Mark Barbary, after chase that involved a stolen SUV, Friday morning.

Officials said Barbary tried to break into the machine at the Mobil station along Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday night.

The clerk on duty said no money was taken, but he did manage to snap a picture of the would-be crook in action. The subjects was seen holding a pair of pliers and a hammer.

BSO deputies responded to the scene at around 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.