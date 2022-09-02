OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they have the man responsible for trying to rip off an ATM inside a convenience store at a gas station in Oakland Park, an incident that was recorded on surveillance video and was part of a crime spree stretching across Broward County.

Investigators said deputies located 39-year-old Mark Barbary after a chase that involved a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, early Friday morning.

The previous night, authorities said, Barbary tried to break into the machine at the Mobil station along Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

The security footage captured the suspect wearing a dark colored hoodie and black jacket, whacking the ATM repeatedly with a hammer. He was also holding a pair of pliers.

BSO deputies responded to the scene of the attempted robbery at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The clerk on duty said no money was taken, but the suspect caused quite a mess. The employee was able to snap a picture of Barbary before he took off.

No one was hurt.

Investigators said Barbary fled in the SUV, which had been stolen in Davie, earlier on Thursday. They said the same vehicle was used in an armed robbery in Hollywood.

Detectives said Friday morning’s chase ended when Barbary crashed into a tree. They said the suspect fled on foot but was caught soon after and taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Barbary is expected to be taken to jail as soon as he recovers.

