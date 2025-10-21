FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a staff member at Highlands Christian Academy in Deerfield Beach following allegations of inappropriate touching involving students.

Ronison Exavier appeared before Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey Friedman on Tuesday morning. The 24-year-old faces a slew of charges, including three counts of soliciting to engage in sexual conduct and two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

According to the school’s website, the suspect is the Assistant Athletic Director.

The school released a statement to parents that reads in part:

“The Head of School … was informed by a staff member of an allegation involving inappropriate touching by another staff member toward a student.”

The statement goes on to say that school administrators ‘notified the Florida Department of Children and Families and placed the employee in question on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.”

After meeting with the student who was allegedly targeted, as well as speaking with her family and the Broward Sheriff’s Office, “more allegations surfaced prompting further investigation,” the statement says.

The statement goes on to say:

“Highlands Christian Academy is fully cooperating with all investigative authorities and will continue to provide any necessary support to ensure a thorough and impartial process. The safety and well-being of our students remain a top priority.”

Exavier is being held at the Broward County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

“If and when you do bond out, sir, you’ll be on pretrial GPS Level 2,” said Friedman during the bond hearing. “I am ordering no victim contact; that applies to both the alleged victims in this matter, no contact with minors. I am granting an exception for family members, and I’m also ordering no presence. You can’t be on or about any Broward schools properties.”

BSO officials are expecting to provide more details on their investigation.

