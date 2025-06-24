HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar students joined police officers on Tuesday morning for a beach cleanup.

The powerful partnership between the youth and law enforcement took place at Hollywood North Park Beach, Tuesday.

“We cleaned up a lot of trash and a lot of dirty things,” said Mila Hancock, a student part of the summer program.

The event was part of “Hangin’ with 5-0,” a summer camp focused on connecting students to the officers who protect their community.

Some officers told 7News the initiative is one of their most important missions every year.

“If they see us, so that they’re not scared of us, they know that they can come talk to us, not only as a friend,” said Miramar Police Officer Viveky Barrios. “They get to know us on a completely different level in this program than they do in their school setting, or even just an encounter on the street with an officer.”

After picking up trash on the beach, the officers treated students to a barbeque.

“It kind of helps them build relationships, get to know us on a different level other than what they see on TV and on a day to day,” said Barrios.

“I like it ’cause, like, I get to hang out with my friends, I get to hang out with police officers,” said a student with the program.

This year, the program celebrates more than 20 years of serving students in the community who are considered at-risk.

Sunbeam Properties, based in Miramar, has been a proud long-term sponsor.

“The Hangin’ with 5-0 youth summer camp program was to be cancelled 16 years ago due to lack of funding, and Sunbeam Properties and Development stepped in to cover that funding shortfall and make sure this important program continues into the future.” said Ryan Goggins, the Sunbeam Vice President.

Some of the officers who participate as part of the program claim that the most rewarding part was going back to schools with the students being greeted not only an officer, but a friend.

