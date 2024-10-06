POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen outside a Pompano Beach high school following a shooting that took place during a football game.

Police said shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach District deputies, while working the football game at Blanche Ely High School, responded to a shots fired report in the area.

Just outside the game, deputies located one individual suffering from a gunshot wound. They immediately provided life-saving measures before the victim was transported to a local hospital. Their injuries were listed as not life-threatening and they are expected to recover.

BSO Violent Crimes Unit detectives responded and are currently investigating the incident.

