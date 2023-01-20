PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - At least five people have been injured after they were involved in a violent crash in Pembroke Park, officials said.

Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 51st Avenue and 41st Street, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have also arrived at the scene to assist first responders.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as well as a dark colored sedan with significant damage.

7News has learned two of the victims were ejected from a vehicle.

MDFR officials said they have been advised by BSFR that there are at least five patients.

First responders are transporting several victims to area hospitals and are treating others at the scene.

