HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Hollywood Sunday morning has left at least four people wounded and one dead.

Hollywood Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at 2930 Hollywood Boulevard.

Video showed CSI crews working on the scene with flashlights and placing evidence markers.

The incident is still under investigation.

