OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - At least three people were transported to Broward Health Medical Center following a crash in Oakland Park.

Officials said the collision, which occurred on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Video footage of the scene showed two cars with heavy front-end damage. Approximately an hour later, tow trucks were on the scene to clear the wreckage of the vehicles.

An Oakland Fire Rescue ambulance transported three people to the hospital where they appeared responsive. Though they were conscious when they arrived at the hospital, their condition remains unclear.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been contacted for details on this incident.

