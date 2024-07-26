HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of at least two people after a small boat began taking on water off the Haulover Inlet.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as one of the boaters got into a lifeguard’s personal watercraft, as her 15-foot Boston whaler’s back end continued to take on water about a mile and a half off the coast, just after 5:15 p.m., Friday.

The small vessel was surrounded by tow boat and a police boat in moderately choppy waters.

Police have not provided further details about the rescue.

