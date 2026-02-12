WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities took at least two men into custody and are looking for another as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection situation unfolds off U.S. 27 in Weston.

7Skyforce hovered above Border Protection units as they, along with multiple other agencies worked together on a service road off the highway, just south of Interstate 75, Thursday morning.

Officials were looking for several men whom they had been either following or wanted to stop and talk to for an unspecified reason.

Those men then fled into the brush and disappeared into 6-to-10-feet high brush.

Crews were able to locate and apprehend at least two of the men.

7Skyforce captured the moment one of the men was walked out of the brush in handcuffs.

Officials are still searching for one more individual.

Units from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Florida Forest Service are assisting federal authorities with their search.

Late Thursday morning, a 7News crew said authorities were using a drone, a K-9 unit and an amphibious forestry vehicle.

Traffic on U.S. 27 has not been affected as the investigation remains ongoing.

