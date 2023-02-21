NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire tore through a quadplex in North Lauderdale Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., the residence caught fire along Southwest 10th Street and 76th Avenue.

Firefighters got hose lines into the complex and quickly put out the fire.

“I was just sleeping, I was awake by my smoke detector, and place was foggy,” said Desmond Riley, whose home was damaged in the fire.

Riley was one of at least seven, including four children who will need immediate help in the days ahead.

“I don’t know if the building is going to be condemned or what’s going on,” Riley said.

Officials said the building was deemed uninhabitable.

No injuries have been reported, but nine people have been displaced.

The Red Cross is helping those people find shelter.

“I just got out the door, and when I came out here I saw this place was like a barbecue pit, the smoke was coming out the roof,” Riley said.

Water and power have been cut from the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown as officials continue their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.