NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of children living inside a foster home have been rushed to the hospital.

The home is located along the 1500 block of Southwest 66th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to the home Thursday morning as a possible domestic disturbance.

They found 16 children at the house, and at least 10 were transported by North Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood as a precaution.

A woman is now being investigated.

Neighbors were shocked to see first responders showing up to the house.

BSO is now investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.