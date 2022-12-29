DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained at least one person in connection to a shooting at a Deerfield Beach park that sent a teen to the hospital in critical condition.

Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of Wednesday afternoon’s incident on the football field at Westside Park, located along the 400 block of Southwest Second Street

The pixelated footage captures confusion among people moments after shots rang out.

“What just happened?” the person shooting the video asked a witness.

The witness replied he believes someone was shot.

Seconds after the gunfire, people were seen rushing to help the victim and calling for help.

“I heard the sirens, and I saw people running, and then I heard, like, ‘Oh, somebody got shot.’ I just went to pray,” said area resident R’meishia Williams.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, they received a report about the shooting just after 5 p.m.

“Caller says someone just got shot in the park, unknown subject,” a 911 dispatcher told first responders.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and transported the teen to Broward Health North.

Wednesday night, 7News cameras captured family members waiting anxiously for word on the teen’s condition. As of Thursday night, he is listed in extremely critical condition.

A spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools confirmed Ferguson is a student at Deerfield Beach High School.

Thursday afternoon, friends of the victim identified him as Rickey Ferguson.

“Hearing what happened to him last night, that was rough,” said Tramain Hall, head football coach for the Deerfield Beach High Bucks.

Hall and Ferguson’s friends said he was a sophomore and a standout football player with a big future.

“He said, ‘Coach, I’m ready to go to college,'” said Hall.

Hall said Ferguson plays as a safety for the team.

The victim’s friends agreed with the coach, saying he focused on life after high school.

“He didn’t do nothing wrong. He just played football, go home. The man don’t do nothing wrong,” said Nick Williams, a friend of the teen.

“Rickey enjoyed being around the game, enjoyed being around the locker room, enjoyed being around his teammates,” said Hall. “He’s funny, I mean, has great charisma. He’s just a very likable young man.”

Authorities on Thursday confirmed one person was in custody but have not specified whether or not anyone has been arrested.

Although few details have been released, Hall said he understands the shooting was an accident.

Residents who live near the park said that these shootings need to stop.

“It’s a sad day in our city,” said area resident Terry Scott. “It’s sad, but I believe that we can pull together. We’ve just got to step up.”

“A tragedy, a sad situation, for no reason,” said Hall.

In a statement, the BCPS spokesperson wrote, “BCPS’ thoughts and prayers are with the student and their family. We stand ready to assist them and the entire school community of Deerfield Beach High School.”

Detectives said the shooting remains under investigation.

