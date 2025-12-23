OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are conducting an investigation at an apartment complex in Oakland Park following reports of a deadly stabbing involving two people that, officials said, sent a man to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the incident near Northeast 41st Street and First Terrace, at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

7DroneForce captured part of the complex cordoned off with crime scene tape.

On the ground, 7News cameras captured crime scene investigators near a stairwell and outside a first floor unit.

According to Oakland Park Fire Rescue, paramedics transported a man to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

Crime scene investigators spent hours investigating the first floor unit. At around 7:15 a.m., the medical examiner’s office responded to the scene and removed what appears to be a body on a stretcher.

However, detectives have not provided further details, as they continue to gather evidence and attempt to piece together what happened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

