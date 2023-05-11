DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash on Interstate 75 in Davie that reportedly involved an infant has left at least one person dead and has led to the closure of northbound lanes near Griffin Road.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene on the northbound express lanes, Thursday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene just before 4:45 p.m., after the northbound lanes were shut down.

At least two vehicles appear to have been involved in the collision, a pickup truck and an SUV.

Two people are trapped inside the SUV. Firefighters were able to extricate the victims.

A rescue chopper was seen landing on the highway, and a first responder approached one of the vehicles involved with a stretcher.

Paramedics reportedly administered CPR on the infant.

A woman who was pulled from the SUV was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital. The second victim who was inside the wrecked vehicle refused transport.

At least one fatality has been confirmed, but officials have not specified whether or not it was the infant who succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities initially shut down all northbound lanes. As of 5:30 p.m., only the express lanes remain closed.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

