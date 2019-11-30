At least 1 dead following multi-car crash on I-95

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 95 that left one dead.

The crash happened near the northbound Griffin Road exit along I-95 at around 2 a.m., Saturday morning.

Several emergency crews responded to the scene.

The northbound lanes were shut down completely for over four hours but has since reopened.

Officials said the crash involved at least three cars and left one person dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

