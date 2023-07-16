LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - After seven hours on the scene, police wrap up their investigation of a deadly overnight shooting in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

The Lauderhill Police Department received calls for help around 11:26 p.m. on Saturday after reports about several people being shot after a party along 3170 Northwest 2nd Street.

“I saw about 30 shots on the ground,” said a witness.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four adult gunshot wound victims.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue and BSO rescue transported two of the victims to Broward Health Hospital in Fort Lauderdale with non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim was grazed in the lower back and treated on scene and the fourth victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators placed more than 50 markers for the evident barrage of gunfire, most of which have been identified as shell casings.

“My mom called me to say somebody came and shot up my house. I came rushing, I just see my best friend in the yard, dead, like this is crazy man, it’s crazy,” said a friend of the victim.

A crime scene was established by the Lauderhill Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigation, where the body was taken away from the scene Sunday morning, leaving friends looking for answers and investigators tracking down the shooter.

According to Lauderhill PD, preliminary stages indicate that the victims were standing in the front yard when a black Dodge Charger pulled up to the residence and the occupants began shooting out of the vehicle. The vehicle then fled eastbound on Northwest 2nd Street towards Northwest 31st Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing and the aformentioned details provided by officials is subject to change.

The investigation is ongoing and the aformentioned details provided by officials is subject to change.

