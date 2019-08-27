At least 1 dead after ‘horrific’ single-vehicle crash in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities say a person was killed after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Margate.

The crash prompted a heavy emergency response along Royal Palm Boulevard and Rock Island Road, just before 11 p.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured a mangled car on the side of the road.

Traffic homicide detectives were seen taking photos of the wreck.

Neighbors in the area say they were awoken by the loud commotion outside.

“I was in my house and heard this horrific crash,” one neighbor said. “My dog started barking and I came out. Soon as I came out and walked up this way, I saw the one police officer on scene walking up to what’s left of the mangled car there. Within minutes, there was a swam of police cars and emergency vehicles.”

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.