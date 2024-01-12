NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car submerged in a body of water near the southbound Turnpike entrance ramp from Commercial Boulevard was reported as a fatality.

On Friday morning just before 5 a.m., first responders were alerted to arrive at the scene where rescue crews searched for anyone in the water.

Florida Highway Patrol said one person was found dead. It is unclear if any more bodies were found.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as this incident has caused traffic delays. University Drive or US-441 can be taken as an alternate route to get around the traffic.

