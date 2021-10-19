FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Passions ran high at a Broward Commission meeting as residents spoke out against a new forensic center headed to a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Area residents did not hold back when addressing commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting.

“Going to put something like that right in the neighborhood? It’s not an industrial place, it’s our home,” said a resident.

The building, scheduled to begin construction in 2023, would house a new Broward Sheriff’s Office crime lab and the medical examiner’s office, which is currently in Dania Beach.

County officials said there would also be educational facilities for the public.

However, those who live in that neighborhood said they don’t want it.

“No one wants to say, ‘Pass the morgue, and you’ll reach my house,'” said area resident Sharon Alexander.

A group of residents even took to the streets last week to hold a small protest.

“The morgue has got to go!” chanted demonstrator James Williams.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but the group against the facility continues to gain traction.

Commissioner Dale Holness, once a supporter of the new building, now says he stands behind those who are fighting it.

“I’ve joined with them to express their sentiments and add my voice to them,” he said.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the issue as early as November.

