HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 1,000 people from across South Florida gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood for the 10th Annual Broward Health Ball.

At Saturday night’s gala, Broward Health celebrated 85 years of providing health care to the community.

The event also honored Thelma Coates, one of their longest tenured employees, who has been with the county for more than 60 years.

The night featured several live performances and a mouthwatering menu, but it was also an opportunity for the community to give back.

“The real impact is the lives that we affect, so more money for [neonatal intensive care unit] children, more money for those that aren’t able to afford it, more money for advanced technologies and other new equipment that the organization needs,” said Broward Health CEO Shane Strum, “making sure that we’re recruiting the best and brightest. We’ve got some of the most spectacular physicians that are out there — neurology, oncology, cardiology — we have all the service lines. Broward Health is the Level I trauma hospital for this county.”

The celebration is one of the largest galas of the year.

7’s own Alex Miranda emceed the ball, which brought in over $1 million to support healthcare services across Broward.

