POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Asylum has been granted to Ruben Martinez Machado a Cuban pilot who arrived in the Everglades in an unusual way.

On Friday he was celebrating with his immigration attorney.

He was placed in federal custody and was in a Pompano facility as his asylum case moved through the system.

In late October, the 29-year-old took off from Cuba in a Soviet-era crop duster in his search for freedom. He flew a distance of about 270 miles before landing at a small airport in the Everglades.

Machado barely had any fuel to make the flight but he was successful in arriving.

On Friday morning he was released, this comes just a day after a judge granted him asylum.

“Thank you so much, thank you so much to everyone who supported me. Yes, In the end, it was all worth it,” said Machado.

His attorney, Eduardo Soto, said that Machado was in danger.

“His life was in danger before he left Cuba. He had two incidents in particular where he was arrested and detained for at least three days on each occasion,” said Soto. “There was a detention in which he didn’t have food or water for many hours at a time.”

Machado told 7News he was falsely accused multiple times of crimes in Cuba.

At one point, Machado said he was falsely accused of taking combustible materials and the second time he was arrested for not acting appropriately because he saw government agents beat down several people. He expressed he didn’t like that and was taken into custody.

Machado said he is now worried for his family back in Cuba, he has spoken to them and he fears for their lives.

He also mentioned plans to leave for Houston soon, where he wants to get a job and start a new life.

