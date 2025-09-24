FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An assistant football coach at Blanche Ely High School who is accused of punching four students appears to be engaging in similar behavior with another student in a separate prior incident recorded on video.

Jamir Clarke appeared before Broward County Circuit Judge Corey Friedman, Wednesday morning. The 29-year-old suspect faces four counts of child abuse without great bodily harm after, authorities said, he got into a physical altercation with four different students while they were inside a weight room during football practice, at around 4 p.m. Monday.

The scuffle apparently stems from a post that one of the students made on social media.

An arrest report said “…Clarke struck [victim] in the face with a closed fist…”, for the second victim “…Clarke struck him in the chest…”, while another “…attempted to restrain Clarke by wrapping his arms around him. In response, Clarke struck [victim] in the face…” while in the midst of the fight, “…Victim #4 who was also struck in the stomach by Clarke…”

All four of the alleged victims are 16-year-old, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

During his appearance a judge set his bond at $30,000 and ordered him to stay away from any Broward County Public Schools property and avoid contact with the victims and with minors — aside from his family.

Clarke must also refrain from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

However, this apparently isn’t the first time Clarke is accused of hitting a student as video circulating on social media shows him getting physical with another student.

It is suspected that the incident happened at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, where Clarke was a campus monitor. He has since been reassigned due to his recent arrest.

“Earlier this year, there were allegations that Mr. Clarke was physically violent with a different student at Monarch High School while he was working there. It is a concern now that we have a separate allegations of an incident where he displays violence towards another student your honor,” said a prosecutor.

All allegations concerning the prior incident have not been confirmed by authorities.

7News have reached out to the district for comment in regards to the video allegedly taken at Monarch.

Once he posts bail at the Broward County Jail, Clarke must wear a GPS monitor as a condition of his pre-trial release.

