HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s first snorkel-friendly artificial reef is almost complete.

The City of Hollywood, in partnership with the Ocean Rescue Alliance International, continued development of their reef project, Saturday morning.

The attraction, named “Guardians of the Reef,” features 50 unique structures, including several custom-made sculptures.

Deployment began Thursday morning in the coastal waters off Hollywood Beach.

More than $13,000 were raised toward the nonprofit’s developments.

