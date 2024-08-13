HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A repeat arson suspect was once again captured on surveillance video throwing a Molotov cocktail at a restaurant in Hollywood.

The second incident happened Monday night at Broadwalk Restaurant, located along the 1400 block of North Surf Road.

Video shows a man pulling up to the back of the restaurant and tossing the cocktail toward the back of the restaurant.

According to police, it is not the first time this subject has attacked the restaurant. The suspect first visited the restaurant on June 24.

Surveillance video, released by Hollywood Police from the first incident, captured the suspect throwing the Molotov cocktail at the rear of the restaurant.

Denis De Almeda, an employee at the restaurant said they have no idea who the person is or what they want.

“Apparently the guy, the same guy, that struck us two months ago came again and threw a cocktail molotov in our parking lot,” he said.

De Almeda said he was thankful no one was hurt.

“Luckily, didn’t hurt anybody, didn’t affect the business today but it could. We have a bunch of families working with us,” said De Almeda.

7News cameras captured the burned marks on the floor from the Molotov cocktail.

Even though the cocktail did not do any damage to the business, De Almeda said the prankster’s action was not a joke.

“It’s actually frustrating because still, nobody has caught the guy. The police came today to check out everything. I know they are trying to do their best but the guy is still out there. The way he hit us, he can hit anybody else here,” he said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

