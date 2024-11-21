FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arson investigation is underway following an eruption of flames at a park in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Police responded to Coontie Hatchee Park on Thursday morning.

First responders arrived to find the park’s pavilion and public benches engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but the pavilion and benches were destroyed.

Officials said the fire appears to have been intentionally set, and an investigation is underway.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Officials urge anyone with information on the subjects behind the arson to call Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue immediately.

