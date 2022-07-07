PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deadly details have emerged surrounding the accidental shooting death of a 15-year-old Pembroke Pines teen.

Tuesday, 24-year-old Francy Marcos surrendered to the Broward Sheriff’s Office nearly a month after she pulled the trigger.

In the arrest warrant, it said she grabbed the unattended weapon that was hanging on the front door of the home where she was staying at and began laughing and pointing it at several children inside, as well as at the family dog. Moments later, a shot went off striking one of the children inside in the chest.

The arrest warrant said she called 911 and told the operator: “It was me. I pointed it… I pointed it… it was me by mistake. I took out the freaking gun.”

Fifteen-year-old Achilles Lopez was shot. He is the son of Marcos’ fiance.

The teen was later pronounced dead at Memorial Regional Hospital.

The incident unfolded inside a home in the Coconut Reef Community of Pembroke Pines.

Marcos said she didn’t realize the gun was loaded when she pulled the trigger, according to the warrant.

Marcos has been charged with felony manslaughter.

