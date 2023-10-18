POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 24-year-old Lauderhill man in connection with the homicide of Donelle Hunter in Pompano Beach in July.

The incident occurred on July 1, around 6:20 p.m., in the vicinity of Northwest 17th Terrace and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the shooting, leading BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to respond swiftly. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male identified as 35-year-old Donelle Hunter, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel rushed Hunter to Broward Health North, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Friday, Oct. 13, homicide unit detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jaquan Brown on a charge of first-degree murder. Following his arrest on Monday, he now faces charges of murder and violation of probation. He was transported to the Broward Main Jail.

