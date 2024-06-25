FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who struck a woman riding an electric bike, helped her up, and then drove away was arrested after a Crime Stoppers tip led detectives to his Hollywood home, according to authorities.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, May 31, in the 4500 block of South Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call about a person lying in the roadway.

The victim, Margarita Lopez, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators determined that a silver SUV struck Lopez while she was riding her electric bike southbound inside the tunnel on South Federal Highway.

Surveillance video showed that the driver stopped, assisted Lopez, placed her bike against the wall, and then fled the scene.

On Monday, detectives said they received a Crime Stoppers tip that led them to the home of Ritchie Jacobs, 76, in Hollywood.

Jacobs was booked into the BSO Main Jail and faces one charge of failure to stop or remain at an accident involving serious injury.

