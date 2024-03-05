FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 55-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the robbery of a Fort Lauderdale bank.

According to the FBI, Ramon Alberto Martinez-Ocasio, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested by Fort Lauderdale Police Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred Monday morning at the Wells Fargo Bank branch, located at 3300 North Federal Highway.

Authorities said that Martinez-Ocasio is in federal custody and it is anticipated that he will have his initial appearance in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

