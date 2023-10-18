PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A shoplifting incident at a Pembroke Pines GameStop escalated into a fatal shooting, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a reported shooting at a strip mall near Pines Boulevard and Hiatus Road.

According to police, following an overnight investigation, authorities revealed that the victim, an adult male, was observed shoplifting by GameStop employee Derrick Guerrero, 33, of Pembroke Pines. Police said Guerrero confronted the victim inside the store, and when the victim attempted to flee with stolen merchandise, Guerrero fired a single shot, striking the victim in the torso.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Wednesday morning.

Video footage from the scene showed crime scene technicians exiting the store with several paper bag filled with evidence.

Guerrero is facing charges of Manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

