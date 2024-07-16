CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Police responded to a call from a bystander reporting an unconscious male on the sidewalk in front of 10950 Wiles Road on July 2.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered Kinolee Gardner, a local homeless man, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds near his encampment.

Detectives identified Christian Isaiah Davis, 24, as the suspect in the case.

Following an investigation, police said that Davis was located and arrested on Sunday at a residence in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, with assistance from Pennsylvania State Police.

Davis reportedly confessed to the crime during questioning.

Davis is currently being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting extradition to Broward County.

