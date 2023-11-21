LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the assault on an elderly man outside a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart.

The attack occurred just before 10 a.m. on Oct. 11, and Joseph McFadden was taken into custody on Friday, Nov. 17, near the 3300 block of North University Drive in Sunrise, according to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit.

Surveillance video captured the disturbing incident as the elderly man exited the Walmart at 3001 N. State Road 7. McFadden, described as a tall and thin male wearing a navy sweater with grey lettering, black pants, and flip flops, punched the victim in the face without provocation. The attacker then fled on foot, heading north towards Oakland Park Boulevard.

Detectives confirmed that the victim, who sustained minor injuries, did not know McFadden, and no altercation or theft occurred between them. The motive behind the assault remains unclear.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for McFadden’s arrest. He now faces one count of aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

