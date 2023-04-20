FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspects arrested following a multi-county police pursuit are set to appear in court, Thursday.

Edward Foster, 22, and Matthew Geimer Jr., 22, were arrested on Wednesday after they led several police department’s on a chase that led to their ultimate capture.

The incident unfolded in North Miami after officers responded to an armed carjacking. Police pursued the stolen vehicle and the driver led them all the way up to Palm Beach County.

After hours of terror and mayhem on the streets, Geimer took to the water and tried to swim away from authorities.

Moments later, he runs into a random homeowner’s hose and barricaded himself for about 10 minutes.

It is unclear what their charges will be but they are both being held in the Broward County Main Jail and are expected to appear in court.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will be handling the armed carjacking and attempted armed carjacking that occurred in Broward County.

