PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in custody following a reported shooting at a gas station in Pembroke Pines, according to police.

Officers responded to the Mobil gas station near Flamingo Road and Taft Street at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and urged the public to avoid the area as they searched for the individuals involved.

A short time later, police announced that one “armed subject” had been safely taken into custody.

Authorities have not released details on whether anyone was injured or what led up to the incident.

