LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery suspect has barricaded himself inside a home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene of an armed robbery call at around 11 a.m., near the 3400 block of Northwest 30th Street, Friday.

Once at the scene, deputies met with the victim who said she was robbed in an apartment nearby.

When deputies tired to contact the individual involved, the suspect then barricaded himself in a home.

The BSO SWAT team was called to scene, as well as BSO robbery detectives.

Residents in the area were told to avoid the area, as officials continue their investigation.

