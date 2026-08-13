WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery led to several heavily armed officers swarming the area of an apartment complex in Wilton Manors, according to police..

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at Manor Grove Apartments, along the 1900 block of North Andrews Avenue, where several Wilton Manors Police Department officers were seen surrounding the building with long guns.

The entrance to the complex was cordoned off with police crime scene tape with several cruisers and an armored SWAT vehicle parked near a building entrance.

In a statement, officials said officers were responding to reports of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, the subject had reportedly barricaded themself inside a unit at the complex.

Wilton Manors officers worked with Fort Lauderdale Police to apprehend the subject.

After coordinated negotiation efforts, officers took the subject into custody without further incident, according to police.

Ring video shared by one resident appears to show the moment the subject surrenders to officers with his hands held above his head.

7Skyforce captured the moment that same man exited the building surrounded by officers.

Neighbors who spoke with 7News said they’d never seen anything like this before.

“I’d never heard of anything like that happening here. I find it very hard to believe this is Wilton Manors,” said Rafi Gossett, who lives nearby.

Paul Baker, who said he’s a friend of the man taken into custody, said the man and his wife had always been kind people and neighbors.

“He and his wife have both been very, very helpful to me over – I’ve been living here for six years — and they’re always saying, ‘Paul, if there’s anything we can do for you, let me know.’ That means a lot, it’s nice to have neighbors that care,” said Baker.

Additional Ring camera video shows the man earlier in the afternoon.

He appears to be walking through the hallway with what appears to be a gun in his right hand.

Neighbors told 7News they believe it started after an Amazon delivery man appeared to take a package right after leaving it outside one unit.

“Amazon worker came by to drop off a package, took a picture of the package then proceeded to pick up the package right afterwards,” said a resident. “Neighbor wasn’t having it, came out with a gun.”

The heavy-handed response by police was swift.

“4:00, nothing. 4:05, a lot. 4:30, it was just tons of like G.I. Joe-level SWAT teams, Power Ranger stuff going on,” said Gossett. “It was really scary.”

7News cameras captured a delivery driver getting into a police cruiser at some point during the standoff with the armed man.

That driver was later escorted back to his vehicle by officers.

He did not respond to questions from 7News as he left the area.

The subject has since been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

It remains unclear what led to the armed robbery and barricaded situation as the investigation continues.

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