CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance footage revealed an armed robbery at a gas station in Coral Springs.

The video showed an armed man who walked into the Chevron station located on North University Drive as he brandished a firearm and threatened the cashier’s life to demand cash.

On July 20, the surveillance footage captured the suspect pointing the gun at a worker’s head while demanding access to the cash registers.

According to the Coral Springs Police Department, the robber managed to steal money from two of the gas station’s registers before fleeing the scene. The exact amount stolen has not been disclosed at this time.

The police are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in their investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.