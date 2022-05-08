FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a terrifying night on the job for employees at a Burger King in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, robbers targeted the fast food restaurant on Northeast 17th Terrace and East Sunrise Boulevard, just after 10:45 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the subjects forced the staff into the freezer at gunpoint before they stole cash and drove off.

Cellphone video captured heavy police activity outside the restaurant.

No injuries were reported.

As of Sunday night, the robbers remain at large.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

