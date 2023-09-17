FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale woman was the victim of sexual battery after an armed man broke into her apartment and went on the attack, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident took place at the Pine Crest Apartments along Northeast 18th Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Neighbors told 7News the man broke into the woman’s first-floor apartment, and they heard her screaming.

Detectives said the victim was inside when the perpetrator entered her unit through the front door, went to the bedroom and jumped on top of her.

Police said the armed subject threatened to kill the woman before he sexually battered her and fled northbound down the hallway.

Neighbors said the woman is now too afraid to even come back home, adding they hope the complex’s management will take steps to make the building more secure.

Investigators are hoping someone or any nearby surveillance cameras may have captured the man either leaving or entering the apartment building.

Investigators described the attacker as a man in his mid-30s who stands about 6 feet tall or taller, is clean-shaven, has dreadlocks down to his neck and has a muscular build.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, contact FLPD Detective Sgt. Hector Martinez at 954-828-5510, email Detective Christopher Chylack at CChylack@fortlauderdale.gov or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, Crime Stoppers callers can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

