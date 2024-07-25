PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - In preparation for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, 73 armed guardians participated in a back-to-school training program at Keiser University Pembroke Pines Thursday.

The training, conducted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, included instruction in firearms use, tactics, de-escalation, and more, with the goal of enhancing the safety of Broward County schools. The armed guardians are the men and women in bright yellow shirts at the district’s campuses consisting of veterans, former law enforcement officers, and security personnel.

“It was something that, in my own personal life, felt that the Lord was leading me to do it,” said Robert Ung, a retired law enforcement officer with over 20 years of experience. “What’s going on in our society today against kids and schools, it’s awful. I felt like this was a calling God gave me. That’s why I’m here.”

They are being equipped with the necessary skills to act as the first line of defense in the school district’s efforts to protect students and staff. This initiative has been in place since 2018, showing the district’s commitment to safety and preparedness.

Keiser University utilized its new Multiple Interactive Learning Objective (MILO) Range simulator for this training. The MILO system, a state-of-the-art simulation learning tool, is designed for critical incident training, de-escalation tactics, decision support training, traditional tactical judgment training, and firearms proficiency training.

“We’re going through various scenarios,” said BCPS Police lieutenant Cary Vesco. ” It will be some ‘shoot, don’t shoot’ scenarios, it’ll be some de-escalation, and mental health illness and dealing with those types of situations.”

This system served as a valuable resource for the university’s law enforcement and criminal justice students.

Dwayne Jiles going on his seventh year in the program, seeing firsthand the need to protect children after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“My whole life that has been my career status: Protection,” Jiles said. “After seeing what had happened, I thought it was my duty to take on this position of protecting the little ones.”

For those like Jiles and Ung, the role they play in protecting Broward County children is a position they will never take lightly and continue to conquer.

We are first people on sight and scene of any incident that takes place at the schools,” said Jiles.

“It’s good when you get there and all of a sudden they give you a hug,” added Ung. “That’s the big pay off. I guess I am doing something worth while.”

As the new school year approaches, the community can rest assured that these guardians are well-prepared to maintain a safe learning environment for all.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.