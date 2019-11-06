Archbishop McCarthy High School principal accused of domestic battery bonds out

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The principal of Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches, who was arrested for domestic battery, has bonded out of jail hours after he appeared in court.

Richard Pierre Jean, 50, faced a judge at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday.

According to sources who spoke to 7News, the suspect got into a physical altercation with his adult son at his home in a Miramar gated community, early Tuesday morning.

Some students were shocked at the news of Jean’s arrest.

“He went to every game, picked up his kid, shook my hand, introduced himself, and I’m also a recent transfer, so he came to the basketball practice a few times to talk to me, and he seemed totally normal,” one of the students said, pointing out that a younger son of Jean’s is on the basketball team.

“It’s kind of surprising to see that he got arrested, and I see him at the basketball practice, really nice guy,” another student, Samuel Aguirre, said.

According to the police report, the victim “stated that the defendant grabbed him and threw him to the ground, and stated that he ran from the residence in fear.”

The police report continued to say that “the defendant drove around looking for him” and that the victim suffered from bruising and bleeding from his right ear.

This isn’t the first time that Jean got caught up in drama.

In September 2018, Jacob Springer, a student who was expelled from McCarthy High School, was accused of cutting Jean off in traffic and then threatening and physically attacking Jean.

“At which point he defended himself,” Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Keyla Concepcion said.

Jean wasn’t charged in that incident, but now he is temporarily out of a job.

“For someone that leads your school and stuff like that to get arrested on those type of charges is really surprising,” Aguirre said.

The judge gave Jean a $1,000 bond and an order not to have any contact with his son. He bonded out of jail Wednesday evening.

