Arbitrator: Supt. Runcie within rights to order Broward teachers to return to in-person teaching

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arbitrator ruled in favor of the Broward County School District on a COVID-related matter, saying Superintendant Robert Runcie had the right to order a majority of teachers who had been working from home to return to on-campus instruction.

The union had filed a lawsuit saying the superintendent’s order overstepped his bounds.

The district has allowed 600 of the 1,700 educators who proved to have an underlying medical condition to continue with remote-teaching.

