(WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeownership program applications is now open for new two-story townhomes in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs.

The new energy-efficient, two-story townhomes will include three to four bedrooms, garages, modern kitchens, landscaped yards, and hurricane-impact windows.

These locations are close to city centers, schools, churches, recreational and shopping amenities with easy access to transportation and major traffic corridors.

Qualified prospective homeowners do not want to miss this limited opportunity.

The application process has four steps that include a pre-qualification questionnaire, orientation, financial analysis review, and face-to-face interview.

Qualifications include but are not limited to the following:

Must be a first-time homebuyer.

Must be a U.S. Citizen or legal permanent resident.

Must be a current Broward County resident or working in Broward (for a year or more).

Must demonstrate a need for affordable housing.

Must be within HUD income guidelines.

Must be committed to making affordable mortgage payments.

Must be able to show $3,000 in savings and pay $2,700 in escrow.

Applications can be found habitatbroward.org. The application deadline is Friday, March 31.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.